Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: the Biden administration’s plans to tackle the omicron wave

The Washington News Bureau speaks to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the newest White House initiatives to handle the latest COVID-19 spike.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cases of COVID-19 are reaching new highs in metropolitan areas around the country due to the latest virus variant: omicron. With the variant proving an ability to cause breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, the Biden administration is working to address the newest wave with a number of new initiatives.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Kristin Kasper spoke to the president’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about the latest plans to help the nation battle omicron just before the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Dattoli, is seen being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Public health experts puzzled over arrest of prominent Sarasota oncologist
Geno Terrell Jackson III
Man faces attempted murder charge in Sarasota shooting
These are the three persons of interest in a shooting in Manatee County.
Deputies identify persons of interest in fatal shooting
Three suspects are sought by Venice police.
Suspects sought in Venice convenience store robbery
Storms move in for the morning commute.
Strong to severe storms for the Tuesday morning commute

Latest News

Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently...
Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Biden response to omicron: Full Interview
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say
Florida Supreme Court building
Florida Supreme Court agrees to take up Marsy’s Law case
Shoppers buying holiday gifts weekend before Christmas
Last-minute shopping may be tougher than ever this year