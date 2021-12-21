Advertise With Us
North Port Police hand out Christmas cheer instead of citations

Operation Santa Surprise 2021 made some dreams come true in North Port.
Operation Santa Surprise 2021 made some dreams come true in North Port.(North Port Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Normally traffic stops can cause a sense of dread for drivers, but in North Port folks behind the wheel got a holiday surprise.

Officers who pulled over unsuspecting drivers immediately asked the drivers of the vehicle what they wanted for the Christmas. Stunned, the drivers or passengers would offer their wish list.

North Port Police and a team of holiday elves located inside a local Walmart would quickly grab the items, gift wrap them and bring them to the officers at the location of the stop.

Instead of a citation, people were treated with everything from soccer balls, toys and even a fishing rod!

All funds for the presents came from area business and the North Port Police Officers Association.

You can watch the entire video below:

