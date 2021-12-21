Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee hands out free holiday meals to nearly 500 local families

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS has been distributing food to Manatee County families in need through the Food4Families program as part of their COVID-19 Emergency Relief efforts since March of 2020.

The drive-through distribution took place at Renaissance on 9th beginning at 4:00 p.m. intending to feed 500 families.

Since mid-March 2020, distributions have included bags of food to feed a family of five breakfast, lunch, and dinner for two or more days.

Over 1.3 million meals have been provided through the Food4Families program since it started in March of 2020 in response to COVID-19 and distributions continue in 2021.

Food recipients like Anna Childers said she is grateful to receive this for her family in need, as things were different when she was younger and enjoys seeing the change.

“When I was young it wasn’t like this you had to go somewhere,” said Childers. “ You really didn’t get meat or stuff like this, it was mainly canned goods and shelf items,” said Childers.

TheFood4Families distribution on Dec 20 included hams, canned vegetables, and all the fixings for local families to prepare a traditional holiday meal at home.

“The most important thing is that we are here to feed manatee county and we have so many different pantries that rely on our service and our programs to make sure that people who come to their church or community center have the food that they need,” said Maribeth Phillips, President & CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.

According to the most recent Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) report out the 150,814 homes in Manatee County:

Poverty: 9% ALICE: 36% Above ALICE Threshold: 55%

“Our message this holiday season is simple, if you live in Manatee County and need food assistance, we are here to help make the holidays a little brighter,” said Phillips.

Phillips said their goal with this holiday food distribution is to bring joy, hope, and critical nutrition to food-insecure families in Manatee County and bring the level of food-insecure families in the county down.

“So we are especially happy this week to be able to provide a nice holiday meal that they otherwise wouldn’t indulge themselves in having,” said Phillips.

At the end of the distribution, they reached 453 families, they still plan to reach their goal so they will have another drop-off at First United Method Church in Palmetto.