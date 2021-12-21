Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Last-minute shopping may be tougher than ever this year

Shoppers buying holiday gifts weekend before Christmas
Shoppers buying holiday gifts weekend before Christmas(WGEM)
By ABC News
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(ABC News) - If you’re still looking for that perfect gift for the holidays, you’re not alone.

“Out of stock” messages this holiday season are up 258% compared to prepandemic numbers in 2019, and way higher for specific gaming consoles, handhelds and even some hot toys, according to Adobe Analytics.

“Every electronic that we’re seeing out there right now, they’re selling out like crazy,” said The Wall Street Journal’s Ann-Marie Alcantara. But she says there’s still hope if you set up notifications to let you know when the item you’re looking for is available.

Shoppers can use really simple tactics like creating wish lists on a retailer’s website or even just setting notifications for certain Twitter accounts.

For example, search for Xbox Stock Alerts and you’ll find accounts that only post when stores have new stock, Alcantara suggests, “and sites like nowinstock.net tell you in almost real time when, where, and the price of new stock dropping,” she said.

Don’t forget in-store tactics, says Kristen Gall of Rakutem Rewards, a cash-back and shopping rewards company.

“Every retailer has a different time that they get shipments in every day. And if you go to the electronics department of your favorite retailer and ask them when they get their shipments and they may be getting inventory daily,” she said.

“The other interesting strategy is actually ask about returns that have come in because often times they haven’t been taken back onto the floor yet,” she said.

