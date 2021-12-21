Humphris Park closed in Venice due to inclement conditions

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to high winds and inclement weather, the City of Venice has decided to close Humphris Park Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Heavy surf conditions have been reported. The park will remain closed Tuesday and officials will evaluate the forecast before reopening.

Warm Mineral Springs, COVID testing sites also closed

Other closings reported Tuesday include The North Port Aquatic Center and Warm Mineral Springs Park, due to a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service.

In Sarasota, the COVID-19 testing site at RL Taylor community center is closed due to inclement weather. The other public testing sites in the community will remain open however will pause as weather passes through for the safety of their employees.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.