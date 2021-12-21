Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida Supreme Court agrees to take up Marsy’s Law case

Florida Supreme Court building
Florida Supreme Court building
By Monica Casey
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Supreme Court has accepted jurisdiction of a case about whether Marsy’s Law can be used to shield the identities of police officers who use deadly force in the line of duty. The case involves the City of Tallahassee and the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

The issue dates back to three officer-involved shootings in the summer of 2020.

The Police Benevolent Association filed suit in Leon County Court, arguing the officers’ identities should be protected under Marsy’s Law because they were victims of a crime.

The lower court sided with the City, but the Appeals Court ruled in favor of the PBA.

In June 2021, the City of Tallahassee filed briefs asking the Florida Supreme Court to take up the case.

A coalition of News Media organizations, including the Tallahassee Democrat’s owner, also filed as intervenors, asking the Supreme Court for a final ruling.

The City’s filings asked the Supreme Court to answer three questions:

  1. Whether a law enforcement officer who is threatened with harm in the course and scope of official duty is a “crime victim” under “Marsy’s Law.”
  2. Whether the Constitutional Amendment requires a triggering event—the commencement of a criminal proceeding—before a “crime victim” is entitled to the protections of Marsy’s Law.
  3. Whether Marsy’s Law provides a constitutional right of anonymity to law enforcement officers who are threatened with harm in the course and scope of duty.

The Supreme Court of Florida’s order says the petitioner’s initial brief must be served on or before Jan. 25, 2022, and the respondent’s answer must be served within thirty days of the original brief.

It says oral argument on the case will be set in a separate order.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geno Terrell Jackson III
Man faces attempted murder charge in Sarasota shooting
These are the three persons of interest in a shooting in Manatee County.
Deputies identify persons of interest in fatal shooting
Three suspects are sought by Venice police.
Suspects sought in Venice convenience store robbery
Storms move in for the morning commute.
Strong to severe storms for the Tuesday morning commute
rain
Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

U.S. 301 is closed due to a railroad gate malfunction.
First Alert Traffic: Railroad gate malfunction closes U.S. 301 at University Parkway
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday December 21
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday December 21
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
Strong to severe storms possible today
parrish
Third threat made to Parrish Community High School