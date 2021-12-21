First Alert Traffic: Railroad gate malfunction closes U.S. 301 at University Parkway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. 301 is closed in both east and westbound directions at University Parkway due to a railroad gate being stuck in the down position, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports.

At this time, it is unknown when maintenance crews will be able to fix the problem. Deputies are rerouting traffic, and please avoid this area until further notice.

