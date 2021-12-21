Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Railroad gate malfunction closes U.S. 301 at University Parkway

U.S. 301 is closed due to a railroad gate malfunction.
U.S. 301 is closed due to a railroad gate malfunction.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. 301 is closed in both east and westbound directions at University Parkway due to a railroad gate being stuck in the down position, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports.

At this time, it is unknown when maintenance crews will be able to fix the problem. Deputies are rerouting traffic, and please avoid this area until further notice.

