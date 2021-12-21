Advertise With Us
Deputies looking for missing Manatee man

Jaime Torres
Jaime Torres(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered man.

Jaime Torres, 46, left Palmetto on Monday and later texted a family member that he was planning to harm himself.

Detectives have reason to believe he is now in the Wildwood area of Hillsborough County, possibly driving a white four-door Ford F150 with Florida tag CLFL79. The truck has a chrome tool box and a large dent at the top of the tailgate.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

