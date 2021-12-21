Advertise With Us
ABC7 Christmas Movie Championship: Vote for your favorite

Hallmark looks to spread Christmas cheer during quarantine with movie marathon
(tcw-wect)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 wants to know what the Suncoast’s favorite Christmas movie is! Starting Tuesday, our Question of the Day will feature four Christmas films. Wednesday will also have four amazing movies.

On Thursday, the top two from both of those polls will advance and then the top two will go head to head on Friday, Dec. 24 where the winner will be announced.

Come vote for you favorite movie! (And don’t worry. If you don’t like the Muppet Christmas Carol, we’ll have the George C. Scott version up as an option on Wednesday).

