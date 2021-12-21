3rd threat made to Parrish Community High School in less than 2 weeks

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Several people have been arrested after a threat was made to Parrish Community High School. This is the third such threat in less than two weeks.

That first threat happened on Dec. 9 and was deemed non-credible by authorities. There was no word on if anyone was arrested.

The second threat happened on Dec. 15 and was also found to be non-credible. Again, there was no word on if anyone was arrested.

On Monday, Dec. 20, a third threat was made to the high school. According to an email from Principal Craig Little, an increased presence of officers will be on campus. Little also said in the email, “Individuals involved in this threat have been identified and arrested.”

School officials are once again telling parents to “take this opportunity to speak with your students about the seriousness of making any type of threat against a school, even if done, in jest, is subject to extremely serious and even life-altering criminal and school district consequences.”

There is no word on what was said in these threats.

