Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

3rd threat made to Parrish Community High School in less than 2 weeks

FILE: Parrish Community High School
FILE: Parrish Community High School(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Several people have been arrested after a threat was made to Parrish Community High School. This is the third such threat in less than two weeks.

That first threat happened on Dec. 9 and was deemed non-credible by authorities. There was no word on if anyone was arrested.

The second threat happened on Dec. 15 and was also found to be non-credible. Again, there was no word on if anyone was arrested.

On Monday, Dec. 20, a third threat was made to the high school. According to an email from Principal Craig Little, an increased presence of officers will be on campus. Little also said in the email, “Individuals involved in this threat have been identified and arrested.”

School officials are once again telling parents to “take this opportunity to speak with your students about the seriousness of making any type of threat against a school, even if done, in jest, is subject to extremely serious and even life-altering criminal and school district consequences.”

There is no word on what was said in these threats.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year old Brendan Sheridan has been charged with four BUI counts in addition to property...
Man charged with BUI after Bayfront Park boat crash caused thousands worth of damages
Geno Terrell Jackson III
Man faces attempted murder charge in Sarasota shooting
Dr. Lahners passed away on Dec. 10.
Sarasota ophthalmologist unexpectedly dies during Bahamas trip
These are the three persons of interest in a shooting in Manatee County.
Deputies identify persons of interest in fatal shooting
Three suspects are sought by Venice police.
Suspects sought in Venice convenience store robbery

Latest News

sarasota
Visit Sarasota wants workers to movie in
moderna
Encouraging news from Moderna
doc
Prominent Sarasota doctor arrested
mow
Meals on Wheels food distribution