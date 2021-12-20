Visit Sarasota County ad campaign works to draw in workers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Between the beautiful beaches and delicious restaurants, there’s a lot of reasons to take a trip to Sarasota. The thing, so many people are coming in to play, not to work.

So, Visit Sarasota County and the Economic Development Corporation are teaming up for an ad campaign to bring in workers who want to stay and build a career. The “Work Where You Want to Live” campaign pitches Sarasota as a beautiful place for workers to relocate.

Leaders at Visit Sarasota County think it’s important to draw them in because there’s a ton of job openings in the area right now. That’s because such a large part of our population is elderly and currently enjoying their retirement.

So that means businesses don’t have all the hands-on deck they need.

Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley said you can find a job in all sorts of industries like finance, insurance, or hospitality at all levels.

With any luck, Haley said she wants to attract a lot of people who not only work but support the community too.

“What we really want are high quality visitors,” she said. “Again, it’s people who are going to enjoy the arts. They’re going to the museums. They’re going to Myakka River State Park.”

So, what do the locals think? We asked around and got some mixed feedback.

Some people really don’t want to see heavier traffic on the streets and on the sidewalks. However, there are others who like the idea of having people who don’t just stay for the season.

“I’d be nice to see full time people around the year,” Racelle Weiman said. “It is a lovely area. Beautiful in every way.”

There’s just one little problem: the price.

“The rest of us who came to live full time find that things are very very expensive,” Weiman said. “Housing is extraordinarily expensive.”

Many people told ABC7 they worry all the people trying to relocate will have some difficulties finding a place to live.

We asked Haley about possible troubling of packing in more people. She said even with this in mind, the city needs a strong flow of people to keep the city vibrant and encourage growth.

