Suspects sought in Venice convenience store robbery

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects in a convenience store robbery early Monday.

Police say the three masked suspects entered a 7-Eleven Mobile gas store shortly before 4 a.m. Monday and ordered the clerk to the ground.

The robbers made off with a large amount of cigarettes. The clerk did not see what kind of vehicle the suspects used or in which direction they fled.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Det. Bill Kuchar at 941-882-7561 or wkuchar@veincefl.gov

