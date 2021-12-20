Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suspects sought in Venice convenience store robbery

Three suspects are sought by Venice police.
Three suspects are sought by Venice police.(Venice Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects in a convenience store robbery early Monday.

Police say the three masked suspects entered a 7-Eleven Mobile gas store shortly before 4 a.m. Monday and ordered the clerk to the ground.

The robbers made off with a large amount of cigarettes. The clerk did not see what kind of vehicle the suspects used or in which direction they fled.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Det. Bill Kuchar at 941-882-7561 or wkuchar@veincefl.gov

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year old Brendan Sheridan has been charged with four BUI counts in addition to property...
Man charged with BUI after Bayfront Park boat crash caused thousands worth of damages
Dr. Lahners passed away on Dec. 10.
Sarasota ophthalmologist unexpectedly dies during Bahamas trip
Autopsy results released for Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie family files for control of Brian’s estate
The Yappy Hour Pet Extravaganza is a way for older dogs to meet potential owners and, with any...
Bradenton brewery helps elderly dogs find homes for Christmas
Walt Disney World has paused its policy requiring Florida-based employees to take the COVID-19...
Omicron is dominant in Central Florida wastewater samples

Latest News

These are the three persons of interest in a shooting in Manatee County.
Deputies identify persons of interest in shooting at Bradenton Winn Dixie
Geno Terrell Jackson III
Man faces attempted murder charge in Sarasota shooting
City of North Port's Sanitation workers release its 7th annual holiday lip sync.
North Port Solid Waste is back with another holiday lip sync video
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Sarasota County get EPA loan for water treatment upgrades