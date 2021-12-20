Strong to severe storms for the Tuesday morning commute

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The dry weather comes to an end as we prepare for strong to a few severe storms right in time for the morning commute.

A low pressure system with a cold front will sweep right into Tampa Bay as we approach the morning commute Tuesday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather therefore this will not be a widespread event rather a couple storms will gain strength to severe status.

Winds will be a main issues with this as we will be fairly close to the low. Winds could speed up to 40-50 mph as the system moves through along with areas of blinding rain. This will lead to to areas picking up quite a bit of rain possibly from 0.25″ to even 1 inch depending if you are in line of one of the stronger storms.

This will cause rough conditions out at sea, wave 3 to 6 bay on the bay and inland waters and even higher off-shore. Boating conditions will not calm back down till Thursday.

Cool air filters in behind the front for Wednesday but we will quickly rebound to upper 70′s with sunshine just in time for Christmas.

