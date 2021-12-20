Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Strong to severe storms for the Tuesday morning commute

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The dry weather comes to an end as we prepare for strong to a few severe storms right in time for the morning commute.

A low pressure system with a cold front will sweep right into Tampa Bay as we approach the morning commute Tuesday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather therefore this will not be a widespread event rather a couple storms will gain strength to severe status.

Winds will be a main issues with this as we will be fairly close to the low. Winds could speed up to 40-50 mph as the system moves through along with areas of blinding rain. This will lead to to areas picking up quite a bit of rain possibly from 0.25″ to even 1 inch depending if you are in line of one of the stronger storms.

This will cause rough conditions out at sea, wave 3 to 6 bay on the bay and inland waters and even higher off-shore. Boating conditions will not calm back down till Thursday.

Cool air filters in behind the front for Wednesday but we will quickly rebound to upper 70′s with sunshine just in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year old Brendan Sheridan has been charged with four BUI counts in addition to property...
Man charged with BUI after Bayfront Park boat crash caused thousands worth of damages
Dr. Lahners passed away on Dec. 10.
Sarasota ophthalmologist unexpectedly dies during Bahamas trip
rain
Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day
Autopsy results released for Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie family files for control of Brian’s estate
Geno Terrell Jackson III
Man faces attempted murder charge in Sarasota shooting

Latest News

Storms move in for the morning commute.
Strong to severe storms early Tuesday
rain
Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day
Futurecast
Futurecast
Storms moving in late Monday into Tuesday.
Stormy weather to begin the week