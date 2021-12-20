Selby Gardens puts on their nationally recognized light display

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than two million lights illuminated the 15-acre property of Selby Gardens in downtown Sarasota for their annual “Lights in Bloom” holiday display.

The display opened to the general public on Dec 11 continues select nights through Jan 2

The annual show has become a staple holiday tradition in Sarasota, with officials saying guests are eager to see both favorite familiar displays and creative new designs.

The grounds recently was named among the nation’s favorites in the 2021 USA TODAY best readers’ choice contest, after placing 8th among 20 nominees.

Vice president of strategic communications Greg Luberecki said each year the display gets better and better and that being named.

One of the best holiday displays in the country is not only a way to show off one of Sarasota’s gems, but a way to do so safely.

“Lights in bloom is a great way to showcase one of Sarasota’s jewels Selby Botanical Gardens and a great way to bring people together in a safe

Way at this time”, said Vice President of Strategic Communications Greg Luberecki.

Luberecki said each year the show keeps them on their toes, as each year something new is brought to the table.

“Our partners come up with innovative, creative ideas every single year, so it’s always fun to see what new designs and lights they are going to put on for us,” said Luberecki.

For more information on tickets, you can visit their website.

