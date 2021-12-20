Sarasota County get EPA loan for water treatment upgrades

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has received a $105 million low-interest loan to upgrade and expand a water reclamation plant.

The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act. The funds will pay for about half of planned enhancements to the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility on Lorraine Road, the county announced Monday.

The upgrade ensures nutrients in the reclaimed water, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, will meet national requirements by December 2025, making it safer to discharge into fresh and saline water bodies in case of excess production. The facility is also being expanded to increase treatment capacity from 12 million gallons per day to 18 million gallons per day.

County commissioners approved the upgrades in June 2019. Additional improvements to the plant include the addition of two-aquifer recharge wells for effluent disposal during wet weather.

The loan will save nearly $10 million from original projections. Sarasota County was one of only 55 communities nationwide selected to receive these funds.

“This loan will help to improve and protect our water quality, and save our citizens money,” said Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners’ Chairman Alan Maio.

Public Utilities Department Director Mike Mylett, whose team will also start converting the Venice Gardens Water Reclamation Facility to the same standards as Bee Ridge, said the loan is a welcome support of projects that are vital to the community and environment.

“This is a huge win for water quality in our community,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.