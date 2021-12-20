Sarasota County to collect hazardous household waste Jan. 8

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents will be able to dispose of hazardous household materials at a special drop-off event Jan. 8 in Venice.

Only Sarasota County residents will be allowed to drop off items from 8 a.m. to noon at South Brohard Park, 1900 South Harbor Drive, in Venice.

The county will accept items including solvents and cleaners, fertilizer, gasoline, antifreeze, electronics, old fire extinguishers, propane tanks and rechargeable batteries, paint, pesticides and motor oil.

The county will not accept tires, ammunition, containers over five gallons, fireworks, medical sharps, medicine or radioactive materials.

The county will require people dropping off materials to put them in their vehicle trunk. Staff will remove the items from the trunk. No walk-up items will be accepted.

Proof of residency may be required. No commercial or organizational waste will be collected, the county said.

