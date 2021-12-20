Right whales give birth to calves in SW Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission announced that two of its cataloged right whales have given birth.

Eight North Atlantic right whale mother-calf pairs have been sighted this winter in the Southeast U.S. calving area. The new mothers include #2360 who is called ‘Derecha’ and #3430 (no name recorded) were both spotted off Florida on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Aerial survey teams also photographed another potential mother and calf, #1301 also known as ‘Half Note’.

The right whale calving season begins in mid-November and runs through mid-April.

