Right whales give birth to calves in SW Florida

Two new right whale calves are born.
Two new right whale calves are born.(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission announced that two of its cataloged right whales have given birth.

Eight North Atlantic right whale mother-calf pairs have been sighted this winter in the Southeast U.S. calving area. The new mothers include #2360 who is called ‘Derecha’ and #3430 (no name recorded) were both spotted off Florida on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Aerial survey teams also photographed another potential mother and calf, #1301 also known as ‘Half Note’.

The right whale calving season begins in mid-November and runs through mid-April.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

