Deputies identify persons of interest in shooting at Bradenton Winn Dixie

These are the three persons of interest in a shooting in Manatee County.
These are the three persons of interest in a shooting in Manatee County.(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information on the whereabouts for the persons of interest in a homicide investigation.

On Dec. 16, officials say that Tracy Priester was found dead in the parking lot of the Winn Dixie on 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton. Priester had been shot at a different location and had pulled over to call 911.

The motive and circumstances that led up to shots being fired is still under investigation.

Detectives are now trying to locate Anthony Rahming, Valentino Swain and Tevin Anderson. They are witnesses to the crime and considered Persons of Interest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Manatee Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com to submit an anonymous web tip. An additional $5000. reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered by Gold Star Club of Manatee County.

