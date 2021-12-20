North Port Solid Waste is back with another holiday lip sync video

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port’s Solid Waste Division made another holiday lip sync video for 2021 and you can tell these folks love their gig.

The division made the video to celebrate another successful year in 2021, reducing the cost of recycling collection. The city thanked its residents who helped make collection easier by practicing good recycling habits.

This is the city’s 7th annual lip-sync video.

