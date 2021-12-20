Advertise With Us
North Port Solid Waste is back with another holiday lip sync video

City of North Port's Sanitation workers release its 7th annual holiday lip sync.
City of North Port's Sanitation workers release its 7th annual holiday lip sync.(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port’s Solid Waste Division made another holiday lip sync video for 2021 and you can tell these folks love their gig.

The division made the video to celebrate another successful year in 2021, reducing the cost of recycling collection. The city thanked its residents who helped make collection easier by practicing good recycling habits.

This is the city’s 7th annual lip-sync video.

