Manatee COVID testing site to move

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center will move after the new year, county officials have announced.

The site will move from the convention center to the parking lot at the northwest corner of Eighth Avenue and 14th Street West.

The convention center site closes New Year’s Eve. The new site will open Jan. 3, 2022.

Testing (rapid or PCR upon request) is free of charge.

This is a walk-up operation, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with no appointment necessary. Government-issued photo ID is required.

Many pharmacies also offer COVID-19 testing. Doctors’ offices and the Florida Department of Health in Manatee can also provide testing.

