Manatee COVID testing site to move

COVID testing slowing down at pop-up sites in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
COVID testing slowing down at pop-up sites in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center will move after the new year, county officials have announced.

The site will move from the convention center to the parking lot at the northwest corner of Eighth Avenue and 14th Street West.

The convention center site closes New Year’s Eve. The new site will open Jan. 3, 2022.

Testing (rapid or PCR upon request) is free of charge.

This is a walk-up operation, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with no appointment necessary. Government-issued photo ID is required.

Many pharmacies also offer COVID-19 testing. Doctors’ offices and the Florida Department of Health in Manatee can also provide testing.

The COVID testing site will move from the convention center to the parking lot at the northwest...
The COVID testing site will move from the convention center to the parking lot at the northwest corner of Eighth Avenue and 14th Street West.(Manatee County)

