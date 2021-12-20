Manatee County announces holiday hours for COVID-19 testing site

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials have announced holiday hours for the county’s COVID-19 testing site.

The site is located at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto. These are the hours of operation during the holidays:

- Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

- Christmas Day (Dec. 25): CLOSED

- New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): Open normal hours (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

- New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2022): CLOSED

- Jan. 2, 2022: CLOSED

All other days will be normal operational hours. The current site at the Convention Center will close after Dec. 31 and will reopen at a new location on January 3. Click here for more info.

