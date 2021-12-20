Manatee County announces holiday hours for COVID-19 testing site
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials have announced holiday hours for the county’s COVID-19 testing site.
The site is located at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto. These are the hours of operation during the holidays:
- Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Christmas Day (Dec. 25): CLOSED
- New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): Open normal hours (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2022): CLOSED
- Jan. 2, 2022: CLOSED
All other days will be normal operational hours. The current site at the Convention Center will close after Dec. 31 and will reopen at a new location on January 3. Click here for more info.
