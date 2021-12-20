Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Man faces attempted murder charge in Sarasota shooting

Geno Terrell Jackson III
Geno Terrell Jackson III(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man was arrested in Sarasota Sunday night after allegedly shooting at a male friend of his girlfriend, police say.

Sarasota Police officers were on duty on Martin Luther King Way shortly before 10:30 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 28th Street and Leon Avenue.

Arriving on the scene, they saw a man with multiple tattoos carrying something in his hand. Ignoring their orders to stop, the man ran inside a home in the 2800 block of Noble Avenue.

Officer surrounded the house and ordered the occupants to come out. One of the people, Geno Terrell Jackson III, was identified as the suspect seen earlier. Jackson was arrested.

During the investigation, witnesses told police Jackson had been arguing with his girlfriend and her other friend. As Jackson and his girlfriend were walking home, witnesses say Jackson produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at the other man’s car.

Police found a bullet hole in the windshield of the victim’s car and six shell casings at the scene.

Inside the home on Noble Avenue, police found several handguns and ammunition, including a 9mm Glock.

Based on evidence, Jackson was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

