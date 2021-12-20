Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain is moving in overnight and continues Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms. Rain will start close to midnight, then scattered thunderstorms Tuesday. Tuesday thunderstorms could be scattered, somewhat hit-and-miss. But there is a marginal risk of a severe thunderstorm or two, also. The main thunderstorm risk is gusty winds, but also a very small chance of a waterspout or a small and brief tornado. The rain and storms will end Tuesday evening, then much cooler and drier air pushes in Wednesday with gusty northwest winds. You may want a jacket Thursday and Christmas Eve mornings. Then the next warming trend starts Christmas today. Some 80° high temperatures are possible again after Christmas Day. And we’re back to our very dry weather pattern again.

severe
severe(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 year old Brendan Sheridan has been charged with four BUI counts in addition to property...
Man charged with BUI after Bayfront Park boat crash caused thousands worth of damages
Dr. Lahners passed away on Dec. 10.
Sarasota ophthalmologist unexpectedly dies during Bahamas trip
Autopsy results released for Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie family files for control of Brian’s estate
A low and cold front are headed to the Suncoast.
One more day of warm and dry weather
Walt Disney World has paused its policy requiring Florida-based employees to take the COVID-19...
Omicron is dominant in Central Florida wastewater samples

Latest News

Storms moving in late Monday into Tuesday.
Stormy weather to begin the week
Storms moving in late Monday into Tuesday.
Stormy weather on the way
The Yappy Hour Pet Extravaganza is a way for older dogs to meet potential owners and, with any...
Bradenton brewery helps elderly dogs find homes for Christmas
graphic
A warm Sunday, then Tuesday rain