Conservation groups to sue EPA over manatee deaths

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three conservation groups filed a formal notice on Monday of their intent to sue the Environmental Protection Agency if it doesn’t take steps to protect manatees from water pollution in Florida.

Pollution-fueled algae blooms are cited as the cause of over half of the more than 1,000 manatee deaths in Florida this year, according to a news release from the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Save the Manatee Club.

The algae blooms killed thousands of acres of seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon, which highlights the inadequacy of Florida’s federally approved water quality standards, the groups said in the notice letter.

They are asking the EPA to reinitiate consultation with Fish and Wildlife Service to reassess the standards. Monday’s notice gives the agencies 60 days to address violations alleged in the letter before the groups file a lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

