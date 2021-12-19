Stormy weather to begin the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After a weekend of dry and unseasonably warm the pattern is on its way to for a change.

Expect clouds to be on the increase through the night with mild temperatures. Meanwhile, Monday will start off cloudy and dry but as the day and more so the night progresses, rain and storms will start to move in from The Gulf.

This comes as a low pressure system will move across The Gulf and looks to track north towards the Nature Coast. This will bring heavy downpours, strong winds, and possibly a few severe storms overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a marginal risk for severe storms, this means a couple storms may gain strength of severe status; however, it will not be widespread severe weather.

In addition to the storms, waters look to be quite rough for Tuesday and Wednesday with 20 knot winds and up to 8 foot swells. A gale warning is in place for off shore waters as of Sunday evening. By Thursday waters will return to a light chop.

After the front passes, cooler weather will kick in for the rest of the week but by Christmas, the weather looks to be sunny and seasonable with highs near the mid 70′s.

