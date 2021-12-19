One more day of warm and dry weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Get outside on Sunday as it will be the last dry and warm day for the Suncoast as a low pressure system and cold front make their way in on Tuesday.

Sunday look for a partly sunny day with high temperatures right around the lower 80′s to upper 70′s. By Monday, we start the day off dry with clouds increasing, by the afternoon rain chances begin to increase.

A low pressure system will move in from The Gulf right in and over Tampa Bay, this will bring some heavy downpours overnight Monday and into Tuesday. Tuesday, a First Alert Weather Day is in place for the possiblity of heavy rain, breezy winds, and a fewf stronger storms. At this point, this systm does not look to be a big severe weather event; however, we could see a few storms that gin severe criteria.

After the low and cold front attached with it push through, expect some breezy and cooler conditions to end the week. However, by Christmas, the weather looks to be mostly sunny with average temperatures in the mid 70′s.

