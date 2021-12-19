Bradenton brewery helps elderly dogs find homes for Christmas

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - When families look to adopt a dog, the first thing they might think of is a puppy.

However, Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton is pouring out support for the dogs too many people overlook. The staff there is doing what they can to help elderly dogs find a home this Christmas.

The brewery’s Yappy Hour Pet Extravaganza is put on to benefit Vintage Paws--a nonprofit that aims to help elderly and terminally ill dogs find new homes.

Between tables of friendly customers, those old timers can meet and greet with potential owners and, hopefully, make a good impression.

“They show people who typically are more accustomed to getting a new dog what life is with an elderly dog,” James Kinsey, the game master at Motorworks Brewing, said. “I think it’s a good mesh that blends well.”

Exposure is a big deal for them. Volunteers at Vintage Paws pointed out that it’s tougher to adopt old dogs since a lot of them have medical issues.

For instance, one dog named Lexi is about eight or nine years old. At her age, her vision and hips are starting to weaken.

However, with a change of scenery she had a chance to meet people who can give her some love.

For her, the visit paid off. A family took a shining to her sweet personality and decided she’d be a perfect fit in their home.

You might not be able to teach an old dog new tricks, but they can learn how to make a new friend.

