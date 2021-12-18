A warm weekend, then Tuesday rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of 80 degree days is almost over, after we have a very warm weekend. We’re tracking a storm that will move into the Suncoast Monday night and Tuesday. This storm is our one and only chance for rain in December. RIght now we’re calling Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. The main risk as the storm pushes across the Suncoast is the potential of areas of heavy rain. We continue to watch the storm for any signs of severe thunderstorms as it gets closer. As the storms pulls away from Florida Tuesday night, much cooler air returns. In this case, much cooler means low 70s for highs, and that’s average for late December. And our Suncoast weather looks quiet as can be for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Travel weather is pretty quiet around most of the country just before Christmas, too. Mainly the far western part of the country is facing more rain and snow.

