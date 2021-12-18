Suncoast bikers making a difference for families of fallen riders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The loud roars of motorcycles help to raise awareness on motorcycle safety. Bikers from Paradise Riders and Open Road Ministries taking a Friday road trip from Sarasota to Gibsonton, for a visit and a ride by for the family of Karlos Mettellus. He was a 26-year-old motorcyclist and Army veteran killed in a crash a year ago.

One 82-year-old biker from Sarasota tells ABC7 why she took this journey.

“It’s very important, a lot of people don’t really understand that bikers really do a lot of good things, a lot of charity work out here,” said Linda Van Ness.

Mettellus left behind a wife and four young children, ranging in age from 22-months-old to 8-years-old. Bikers say when one of them goes down, they all feel the impact.

“A lot of people don’t realize how important a biker community really is to a community,” said Miles Christian-Hart, President of Paradise Riders and Open Road Ministries. “They’re usually the first ones to respond to anything via veterans affairs, via a biker down, any kind of a charity.”

Fatal motorcycle crashes have become a big problem in Florida including here on the Suncoast. FHP urges bikers to slow down.

“Whenever we get on a bike, everyone wants to go a little faster,” said Trooper Kenn Watson. “This is not the time of year to be doing anything like that, make sure you’re safe and make sure that you are checking your blind spot as well.”

These Suncoast bikers go all over Florida comforting and helping families like the Mettellus family.

“We can go out and enjoy our rides and make a difference,” Christian-Hart said.

Santa will be joining these bikers next week on Christmas Eve. The bikers will help Santa deliver lots of gifts to the Mettelus family, including the four young children.

