Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Some cooler weather next week

Storms move in Tuesday
Some heavy rain possible
Some heavy rain possible(wwsb)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm weather expected to stick around for the next couple of days and then the rain comes Tuesday and cooler air to follow. Expect to see a really nice weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and a high around 83 degrees. Winds will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph. There is only a 20% chance for a stray shower later in the day.

Sunday look for another beautiful day with a generally partly cloudy skies and a high near 80 degrees with only a 20% chance for a passing afternoon shower. Boaters no worries as winds and seas will stay below any advisory levels.

Storm system to bring much needed rainfall our way
Storm system to bring much needed rainfall our way(WWSB)

Monday we will see an increase in cloudiness in advance of a storm system in the Gulf but the rain chance will stay low just a 20% chance for a few showers. The high on Monday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It will start to get a bit breezy as the low pressure gathers in the Gulf.

Monday night through Tuesday morning we will see showers move in with some heavy rain at times with a small chance for a thunderstorm during the early morning. The rain chance overnight on Monday through sunrise is 70%.

Tuesday will be stormy at times with showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Right now it looks like we could one or two of those storms become strong as they move over the warmer than average Gulf waters. We will also see breezy conditions with winds out of the NW at 15-20 mph through Wednesday.

Wednesday skies will clear and we will see mostly sunny skies but it will be breezy and cool with highs only near 70 degrees. Not bad but still much cooler than we have been experiencing.

Christmas day we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70′s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First alert weather Friday 12/17/2021
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First alert weather Friday 12/17/2021

Most Read

Dr. Lahners passed away on Dec. 10.
Sarasota ophthalmologist unexpectedly dies during Bahamas trip
Michael Dattoli
Sarasota oncologist arrested, charged with prescription fraud
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Motorcyclist dead after crash with MCAT bus
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
Sarasota schools aware of ‘social media trend’ to harm schools on Friday
North Port Police place observation tower in a shopping center.
Observation tower placed at busy shopping center in North Port to keep the criminals away

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First alert weather Friday 12/17/2021
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First alert weather Friday 12/17/2021
A front moves through the east.
Warm weather continues into the weekend
11wx
First Alert Weather - 11pm December 15, 2021
First Alert Weather - 11pm December 14, 2021
First Alert Weather - 11pm December 14, 2021