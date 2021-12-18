Some cooler weather next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm weather expected to stick around for the next couple of days and then the rain comes Tuesday and cooler air to follow. Expect to see a really nice weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and a high around 83 degrees. Winds will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph. There is only a 20% chance for a stray shower later in the day.

Sunday look for another beautiful day with a generally partly cloudy skies and a high near 80 degrees with only a 20% chance for a passing afternoon shower. Boaters no worries as winds and seas will stay below any advisory levels.

Storm system to bring much needed rainfall our way (WWSB)

Monday we will see an increase in cloudiness in advance of a storm system in the Gulf but the rain chance will stay low just a 20% chance for a few showers. The high on Monday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It will start to get a bit breezy as the low pressure gathers in the Gulf.

Monday night through Tuesday morning we will see showers move in with some heavy rain at times with a small chance for a thunderstorm during the early morning. The rain chance overnight on Monday through sunrise is 70%.

Tuesday will be stormy at times with showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Right now it looks like we could one or two of those storms become strong as they move over the warmer than average Gulf waters. We will also see breezy conditions with winds out of the NW at 15-20 mph through Wednesday.

Wednesday skies will clear and we will see mostly sunny skies but it will be breezy and cool with highs only near 70 degrees. Not bad but still much cooler than we have been experiencing.

Christmas day we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70′s.

