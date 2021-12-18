Sarasota Hurricanes gives hot meals to homeless

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A youth football team in Sarasota carved out part of their weekend to do some good in their community. The team gave out pizzas to homeless in need of a hot meal near downtown Sarasota.

“If you give them something, it’s going to help them later on in life,” Darrell Yarborough, a Sarasota Hurricanes football player, said.

The Hurricanes are all about giving when they can. That’s why team sets aside time for events like this.

Members of the team bought pizzas with their own money because they say it’s important to be there for people who could use a hand.

The team leaders said they want young athletes to participate in charity to show them what it means not only to give, but to appreciate too.

“We have to start young,” Sarasota Hurricanes President Sean Green said. “If you don’t know how to give back, you don’t know how to appreciate life … appreciate what you have been given. So, we’re doing this right here for the less fortunate to let them know we are out here trying to give back, that we love people, all people.”

Those are the core principles of the Sarasota Hurricanes. Green said an organization is only as good as it gives.

The Sarasota Hurricanes plan to put on a lot more events like this one in the next year.

