Warm weather continues into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After days of above-average temperatures and sunny conditions, the warm weather will stick around just for the weekend before a front moves in early next week.

This morning you may want a light jacket for the early hours but as we head towards the brunch and lunch hours, temperatures will already be in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. This will be the same case for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week ad cold front and low-pressure center will move in from The Gulf late Monday and into Tuesday. Tuesday has an umbrella ready as we could see some heavy downpours and a couple of rumbles of thunder. The storms become more scattered late in the day and clear out by Wednesday.

After the front clears the area, temperatures will take a drop back to the mid to lower 70′s to end the week and head into the Christmas weekend.

