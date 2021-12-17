Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Storm system on track to move through Tuesday

Stays warm through Monday
Great beach weather continues
Great beach weather continues(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been beautiful lately with generally sunny skies in the morning followed by a only a few clouds late in the day. We have had a few isolated showers during the late afternoon and we will continue to see a few of these through Sunday. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A storm system is expected to develop in the Gulf and track toward the Florida peninsula early next week. Right now it’s too early to call Tuesday a First Alert Weather day but with each successive forecast model output we are seeing a really good chance for some disruptive weather on Tuesday. Cooler weather will push in behind this system so we will get back to more normal mid December weather.

Good chance for rain next week
Good chance for rain next week(wwsb)

For Friday look for mostly sunny skies during the morning and then partly cloudy in the late afternoon along with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or two. The high on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday we will see the winds switch around to the SE to South which will bring in some higher humidity and slightly warmer weather moving in. The rain chance over the weekend we will see a 20% chance for a passing shower with the inland areas being the favored area.

Monday look for an increase in cloudiness with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected. The rain chance goes up to a 30% chance for showers mainly later in the day. The high on Monday around 80 degrees.

Tuesday we should see mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. The rain chance is at 60% right now and will probably go higher as we get closer to the day. The high on Tuesday will be cooler with the increase in cloudiness. The expected high will be 75 degrees.

Wednesday we will see skies clear and turn cooler with a NW wind at 10-15 mph which will keep highs in the low 70s for most.

Thursday through Christmas looks to be fairly normal with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday 12/16/2021
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday 12/16/2021

Most Read

24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want...
Loved ones of Sarasota hotel murder victim seeking justice
Dr. Lahners passed away on Dec. 10.
Sarasota ophthalmologist unexpectedly dies during Bahamas trip
Two die, three others injured in Alligator Alley crash
North Port Police place observation tower in a shopping center.
Observation tower placed at busy shopping center in North Port to keep the criminals away
24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want...
Funeral arrangements announced for man found dead in Sarasota hotel

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday 12/16/2021
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday 12/16/2021
Warm into the weekend then cool next week.
Above average temperatures to end the week
Warm into the weekend then cool next week.
More seasonably warm weather
Rain and windy weather expected on Tuesday
Near record breaking temperatures continue