Storm system on track to move through Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been beautiful lately with generally sunny skies in the morning followed by a only a few clouds late in the day. We have had a few isolated showers during the late afternoon and we will continue to see a few of these through Sunday. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A storm system is expected to develop in the Gulf and track toward the Florida peninsula early next week. Right now it’s too early to call Tuesday a First Alert Weather day but with each successive forecast model output we are seeing a really good chance for some disruptive weather on Tuesday. Cooler weather will push in behind this system so we will get back to more normal mid December weather.

Good chance for rain next week (wwsb)

For Friday look for mostly sunny skies during the morning and then partly cloudy in the late afternoon along with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or two. The high on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday we will see the winds switch around to the SE to South which will bring in some higher humidity and slightly warmer weather moving in. The rain chance over the weekend we will see a 20% chance for a passing shower with the inland areas being the favored area.

Monday look for an increase in cloudiness with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected. The rain chance goes up to a 30% chance for showers mainly later in the day. The high on Monday around 80 degrees.

Tuesday we should see mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. The rain chance is at 60% right now and will probably go higher as we get closer to the day. The high on Tuesday will be cooler with the increase in cloudiness. The expected high will be 75 degrees.

Wednesday we will see skies clear and turn cooler with a NW wind at 10-15 mph which will keep highs in the low 70s for most.

Thursday through Christmas looks to be fairly normal with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.