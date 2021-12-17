Advertise With Us
SRQ sees big jump in November passenger numbers

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - So far this year, the holidays have been very good for Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

SRQ is reporting November traffic through the airport was the second-highest month in the facility’s history, serving 321,643 passengers. That’s more than twice the number of passengers that went through the gates last November.

To date, 2,816,275 passengers have come to or from SRQ in 2021.

Officials also report airlines are continuing to add flights and resume seasonal flights. This week, Allegiant begins new nonstop service to Tulsa and Washington, D.C. Delta restarts seasonal service to Minneapolis and Detroit; and JetBlue resumes service to Newark.

In January, a new airline, Avelo, will begin nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut; and in March, Allegiant will begin new nonstops to Akron-Canton, Ohio and Appleton, Wisconsin.

With the additional flights and passengers, airport officials say it’s going to take more time to get through security and to the gate. They recommend arriving two hours before a flight, making sure the flight is on time and that luggage is TSA-compliant.

“Our aim is to make your travel through SRQ as stress-free and enjoyable as possible,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport.

