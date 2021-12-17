Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SCSD aware of ‘social media trend’ to harm schools on Friday

A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon(CNN News Source)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District sent out an email to families on Thursday, claiming there is a social media trend going around.

That trend, according to the email, says that “December 17 is a day for students to do harm towards their schools.”

Officials with the district said they are making families aware “out of an abundance of caution” because the trend has been going around locally.

The district’s Safety & Security team, the SCSD Police Department, and local law enforcement will be on the lookout.

“We encourage everyone -- students, teachers, staff members, and community members alike -- to continue to ‘say something’ if they see anything suspicious, worrisome, or unsafe,” the email stated.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want...
Loved ones of Sarasota hotel murder victim seeking justice
Two die, three others injured in Alligator Alley crash
Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Man hits 11 cars in hospital parking lot, police say
North Port Police place observation tower in a shopping center.
Observation tower placed at busy shopping center in North Port to keep the criminals away
24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want...
Funeral arrangements announced for man found dead in Sarasota hotel

Latest News

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
1 dead after crash between motorcycle and MCAT bus
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
1 arrested after threat against Haile Middle School, another threat made against Parrish Community High
Michael Dattoli
Sarasota oncologist arrested, charged with prescription fraud
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee giving free holiday hams to local families