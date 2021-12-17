SCSD aware of ‘social media trend’ to harm schools on Friday

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District sent out an email to families on Thursday, claiming there is a social media trend going around.

That trend, according to the email, says that “December 17 is a day for students to do harm towards their schools.”

Officials with the district said they are making families aware “out of an abundance of caution” because the trend has been going around locally.

The district’s Safety & Security team, the SCSD Police Department, and local law enforcement will be on the lookout.

“We encourage everyone -- students, teachers, staff members, and community members alike -- to continue to ‘say something’ if they see anything suspicious, worrisome, or unsafe,” the email stated.

