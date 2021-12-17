Sarasota Police releases their annual Christmas video
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has done it again.
For the third year in a row, the department has released its video of a siren light show with their cruisers synced up to the Tran Siberian Orchestra.
It’s officially Christmas now!
You asked. We listened. It. Is. Time!🎄🚔 🎸🎶 For the third year in a row, we bring you our holiday patrol lights video! Thank you to @trans_siberian for granting us permission to use their music again this year. From all of us at Sarasota PD, we wish you a safe holiday season! pic.twitter.com/gfudGCSbEF— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) December 17, 2021
