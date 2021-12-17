Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police releases their annual Christmas video

Sarasota Police have done it again
Sarasota Police have done it again(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has done it again.

For the third year in a row, the department has released its video of a siren light show with their cruisers synced up to the Tran Siberian Orchestra.

It’s officially Christmas now!

