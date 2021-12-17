Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff seeking identity of armed robbery suspect

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of an armed robbery suspect.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators in Manatee County are turning to the public to identify the suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Detectives are trying to identify the man who walked into the Circle K on 30th Ave E. in Bradenton Thursday morning and produced what appears to be a sawed-off shotgun and demanded money. The unknown suspect took the cash and fled the area on a beach cruiser style bicycle, westbound on 30th Ave. E.

It is believed that this is the same person who robbed the Circle K on 1st Street West in Bradenton back in September. In that case a suspect fitting the same description pulled out a long gun from his pants and demanded cash. The store clerk complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount on money. No one was injured in either of these robberies.

If you recognize him, contact police.

