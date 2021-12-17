Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County announces holiday schedules

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has announced its holiday schedules for county offices and services.

As the actual holidays fall on a weekend, county offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31.

Since Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on Saturday, there will be no changes to garbage, yard waste and recycling schedules for residents of unincorporated Manatee County.

On the days government offices are closed, public parks, preserves and beaches remain open to the public. Manatee County and Buffalo Creek Golf Courses will be closed on Christmas Day.

The G.T. Bray Recreation Center will close at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The Recreation Center will also be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan 1, 2022.

Manatee County public libraries will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve -- Fri., Dec. 31 -- libraries will operate with normal hours. All libraries will be closed on New Year’s Day.

All MCAT buses will stop running at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Anna Maria Island Trolley and Longboat Key Shuttle will stop running at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

There will be no fixed route, Handy Bus, or Longboat Key Shuttle service on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. The Anna Maria Trolley will run regular service on Christmas and New Year’s.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter @ManateeGov.

