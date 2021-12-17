Man found shot in Manatee supermarket parking lot

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man with a fatal gunshot wound was found in a supermarket parking lot Thursday evening, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

At around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call to the Winn Dixie parking lot at 1910 53rd Avenue East and found a man shot inside a parked vehicle.

Deputies say the shooting happened about a mile away in the 6100 block of 10th Street East. It’s believed the victim was driven by another man to the Winn Dixie parking lot before notifying law enforcement.

The victim died at the scene. Deputies believe the victim was involved in an altercation on 10th Street East with someone he likely knew. The shooting does not appear to be a random incident, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

