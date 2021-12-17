Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Laundrie family files for control of Brian’s estate

Autopsy results released for Brian Laundrie.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The parents of Brian Laundrie have filed a petition asking for control of their son’s estate.

Court documents show the petition by Chris and Roberta Laundrie was filed Dec. 8.

Laundrie, the fiancée of Gabby Petito and the only person of interest in her death, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sarasota County medical examiner. Petito vanished during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in Florida -- alone -- driving her van on Sept. 1. Petito was officially declared a missing person on Sept. 11.

The medical examiner’s office said their investigation included a complete examination of skeletal remains; DNA analysis; as well as consultations with a forensic odonatologist, including dental comparison for identification; and a forensic anthropologist, including skeletal reconstruction.

Initially, on the advice of their attorney, Brian and the family were not speaking to investigators. The Laundrie family met with detectives on Friday, Sept. 17, to report him missing.

The Laundries are asking for control of the $20,000 in Brian’s Bank of America account. His creditors were also notified of his death.

A hearing on the petition will be held on Dec. 28 in Sarasota County Courthouse.

