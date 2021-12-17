First Alert Traffic: Crash closes Bee Ridge near U.S. 41
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
UPDATE at 9:40 a.m.: Lanes in both directions are reopening.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes of Bee Ridge Road are closed between School and South Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) because of a rollover crash with non-life threatening injuries.
Sarasota Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
