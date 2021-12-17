First Alert Traffic: Crash closes Bee Ridge near U.S. 41

UPDATE at 9:40 a.m.: Lanes in both directions are reopening.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes of Bee Ridge Road are closed between School and South Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) because of a rollover crash with non-life threatening injuries.

Sarasota Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.

🚨🚔TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚔 All lanes of Bee Ridge Road are CLOSED between School and South Tamiami Trail (US41) because of a rollover crash with non-life threatening injuries. Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/njGPbPcy2M — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) December 17, 2021

