Electra Lee Middle School students give blankets to homeless

The school partners with the nonprofit Blanket of Hope to give away more than 100 blankets.
By Shane Battis
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Electra Lee Middle School is getting into the spirit of giving.

A group of students spent Friday morning handing out blankets and hoodies to the homeless in Manatee County as part of the Annual Blankets of Hope Delivery.

The cozy winter garb all came courtesy of the nonprofit Blankets of Hope and some local donations.

Students told ABC7 it’s an exciting way to be part of the community and to show that they care about an often-ignored group of people.

“Everyone matters,” Aryam Pitts said. “And even if you don’t know them, you don’t know what they’re going through ... to be kind and maybe, every once in a while, do a good deed and try to brighten someone’s day.”

The best part? Each blanket comes with a handwritten note from students letting folks know who much they care.

This is the second year the school has hosted the Blankets of Hope delivery and the school plans to do it again next year.

If you want to help, you can donate to this GoFundMe account to purchase blankets.

