Crash leads to discovery of illegal alligator hunting

Alligators found during crash
Alligators found during crash(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Wildlife officers got a big surprise while responding to a rollover crash.

Law enforcement contacted FWC after arriving at the scene. Upon arrival, an FWC officer saw two alligators hanging from the rear window of an SUV that was on its side.

The officer removed the animals from the car and taped their mouths out of precaution. It was quickly determined that both alligators were deceased.

After interviewing the individuals, one of them finally admitted to killing the alligators while fishing, and then both suspects loaded the gators into the SUV for transport. The two individuals are now facing charges.

