Woman seriously injured in Parrish crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Manatee County Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., an SUV was traveling west on U.S. 301, approaching the intersection with 91st Avenue East when the driver slowed because of traffic congestion.

A sedan behind the SUV failed to stop and hit the back of the SUV, investigators said.

The driver of the sedan, 92-year-old woman from Sun City Center, was airlifted to Blake Medical Center in serious condition.

The two people in the SUV suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

