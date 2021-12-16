Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman seriously injured in Parrish crash

(WCAX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Manatee County Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., an SUV was traveling west on U.S. 301, approaching the intersection with 91st Avenue East when the driver slowed because of traffic congestion.

A sedan behind the SUV failed to stop and hit the back of the SUV, investigators said.

The driver of the sedan, 92-year-old woman from Sun City Center, was airlifted to Blake Medical Center in serious condition.

The two people in the SUV suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want...
Loved ones of Sarasota hotel murder victim seeking justice
Two die, three others injured in Alligator Alley crash
Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Man hits 11 cars in hospital parking lot, police say
24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want...
Funeral arrangements announced for man found dead in Sarasota hotel
Two transported after fire.
Two people burned in fire at Sarasota business

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday December 16
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday December 16
Warm into the weekend then cool next week.
Above average temperatures to end the week
Warm into the weekend then cool next week.
More seasonably warm weather
Rain and windy weather expected on Tuesday
Near record breaking temperatures continue