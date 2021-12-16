Venice PD looking for driver who damaged security gate

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police are searching for the driver who damaged a security gate after getting stuck in a parking lot.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Dec. 12. Police say a Dodge Ram was locked in the parking lot of the South Jetty.

The unknown vehicle occupants used a tow strap to open the gate, causing $550.00 worth of damage. The pickup truck appeared to have a Tonneau cover, aftermarket lift and wheels.

If you recognize the vehicle, contact police.

