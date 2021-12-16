Sarasota Ophthalmologist unexpectedly dies following Bahamas trip

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A beloved Sarasota Ophthalmologist has unexpectedly passed away, his office confirms.

Dr. William Lahners passed away on Dec. 10, the Center for Site confirms in a social media post.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the unexpected passing of William J. Lahners, M.D.; Medical Director and LASIK, Cataract and Lens Replacement Surgeon at Center For Sight. Dr. Lahners was a beloved member of our team, respected and admired by patients and colleagues alike.” reads the post. “Not only was he a skilled surgeon, but he was a compassionate and dedicated provider. He will be greatly missed at Center For Sight and in the ophthalmology community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

According to Center for Sight, Lahners was a pioneer in laser corrective eye surgery. Dr. Lahners was 53 years old.

A cause of death has not been listed.

