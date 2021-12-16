Advertise With Us
Observation tower placed at busy shopping center in North Port to keep the criminals away

North Port Police place observation tower in a shopping center.
North Port Police place observation tower in a shopping center.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - It is essentially the eye in the sky at the Cocoplum Village Shops. North Port Police have placed a 15-foot observation tower in the middle of the parking lot to help keep crime down and the criminals away.

“I love it, I think it’s great” said September Witters, a shopper. “Because I think there are people that unfortunately want to break into your cars while you’re inside shopping and I think with the surveillance, it kind of deters that.”

The busy shopping center has had criminal activity including a recent smash and grab robbery. Police are keeping a close eye on things, including shoplifting.

“It’s the season, higher rates of thefts, more crime and we’re just trying to raise awareness,” Greg Pierce, a North Port Police officer.

North Port Police have used this observation tower for other events such as festivals. At the shopping center, it gives a police officer or video surveillance a clear view of the shopping center in all directions and peace of mind for shoppers.

“We have elderly people, they sometimes are targeted by thieves walking to their car or if you’re not paying attention,” said Witters. “I just feel like the ones in the sky, the observation, that you are going to feel much safer.”

It’s not known how long this observation tower will be in this shopping center, but it’s a pretty good bet it’ll be here at least through the holiday season.

