Near record breaking temperatures continue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather pattern isn’t going to change much over the course of the next several days. We will continue to see high pressure nose in from the Atlantic and continue to bring generally fair skies along with near record breaking highs each day. There is a 20% chance for late day showers moving in from the east on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout much of the day.

Slight chance for a few late day showers (WWSB)

For Friday some slightly drier air will slip in bringing mostly sunny skies and little chance for any rain. The temperatures will soar into the mid 80s by the afternoon and low 80s near the beaches. Winds will be out of the ESE at 10 mph.

Saturday and Sunday we will see nice warm weather with highs in the low 80s and only a 20% chance for a few late day showers. Monday we will see similar conditions but it may be a bit more windy as an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf. We will see highs in the low 80s on Monday with some increase in cloudiness and a slight chance for a few late day showers.

Tuesday could be a First Alert Weather day as an area of low pressure strengthens in the eastern Gulf and tracks across Florida. This system has the potential of bringing some nasty weather our way with a good chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. This system will swing a cold front through the area late Tuesday which will cool things down a bit. The high on Tuesday expected to be in the mid 70s. It will be windy as well with winds out of the SW first and then switching around to the NW once the low moves into the Atlantic. We are going to wait for some further consistency in the Global forecast models. Stay tuned.

Cooler weather will settle in after the front so we can expect to see temperatures come back down to reality. We will see temperatures more representative for this time of year. The highs will be in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

