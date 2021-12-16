Advertise With Us
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee giving free holiday hams to local families

(KGNS)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee is giving away free holiday hams to 500 local families.

Meals on Wheels PLUS has been distributing food to Manatee County since March of 2020.

“Our message this holiday season is simple: If you live in Manatee County and need food assistance, we are here to help make the holidays a little brighter,” said Maribeth Phillips, president & CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. “Our goal with this holiday food distribution is to bring joy, hope, and critical nutrition to food-insecure families in Manatee County.”

The Food4Families distribution will happen on Monday, Dec. 20, and will include hams, canned vegetables, and all the fixings for local families. This drive-thru event will be at the Renaissance on 9th located at 1816 9th St. W in Bradenton starting at 4 p.m. Quantities are limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

