First Alert Traffic: Two crashes block Fruitville Road

Traffic is backed up on Fruitville Road.
Traffic is backed up on Fruitville Road.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two crashes are snarling traffic on Fruitville Road Thursday morning.

Westbound Fruitville near Richardson Road is currently blocked due to a crash.

There are no details on the crash itself, but traffic is backing up and Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies are currently on scene working to establish a detour as crews clear the scene.

Please avoid the area if possible.

The second crash is on Fruitville east of Honore Avenue. ABC7 is working to learn details on this crash.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

